Tahir joins AB in BPL 2019

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Imran Tahir will join his former team-mate AB de Villiers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which gets under way next year.

The Sylhet Sixers announced on their Twitter account this weekend the signing of Tahir.

Tahir will be in the presence of former Australian vice-captain David Warner in the Sixers change room.

Warner is currently serving his one-year ban from Cricket Australia following his role in the infamous Newlands ball-tampering scandal earlier this year.

Warner will captain the Sixers in next month's tournament.

Meanwhile, former Proteas star batsman De Villiers signed a deal to play for the BPL defending champions, the Rangpur Riders.

Other South Africans playing in Bangladesh include Rilee Rossouw, who will join De Villiers at the Riders, Christiaan Jonker, who will play for Rajshahi Kings, Cameron Delport and Robbie Frylinck, who will represent Chittagong Vikings.

The tournament gets under way from January 5 to February 18, 2019.

Sylhet Sixers squad:

Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Sohail Tanvir, David Warner (captain), Sandeep Lamichhane, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Irfan, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Alok Kapali, Jaker Ali, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pat Brown, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Nawaz