Cricket

Sussex salute their SA 'superman' Wiese

2019-09-25 16:07
David Wiese
David Wiese (Getty Images)
Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - David Wiese, not least because of his versatile range of skills, is likely to be a particularly weary cricketer when the curtain finally comes down on an unusually long English season on Thursday.

By the time Sussex complete their last four-day County Championship match against Worcestershire at home base Hove, now well into autumn, the former Proteas white-ball star will have earned the distinction of active service in EVERY game of the three major formats in 2019.

That means he will have played 14 Championship games, another 14 in the Vitality Blast T20 competition, and a further eight in the Royal London One-Day Cup - a total of 36 fixtures for the south coast outfit.

Wiese earned a special tribute for his yeoman service from head coach and former Australia strike bowler Jason Gillespie.

Writing on the official website www.sussexcricket.co.uk ahead of the season-ender, Gillespie said: "I want to give a quick mention to David Wiese, who after this match will have played in every game of every format for us this season.

"That’s a pretty special effort for an all-rounder, is testament to his professionalism, dedication and skill and is a real feather in his cap."

Nor were Wiese's efforts flagging to any great degree: in the rain-affected, ongoing match featuring only one innings so far, the ex-Titans favourite scored a vital 47 at No 8 after taking to the crease at 193 for six - Sussex had shifted to a healthier 299 for eight at the time of writing, though with only a day and half left and a result unlikely.

He has scored more than 500 runs and grabbed 30 wickets in the first-class landscape, while featuring solidly with both bat and ball in the limited-overs fare all season.

The 34-year-old played six ODIs and 20 T20 internationals for South Africa, though his last appearance was in March 2016.

He represented Paarl Rocks in last season’s inaugural Mzansi Super League but is not a part of the follow-up campaign in 2019.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing 

 

