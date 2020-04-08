NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Strong SA flavour as Wisden announces Cricketers of the Year

2020-04-08 10:44
Simon Harmer (Getty Images)
Related Links

The South African-born duo of Simon Harmer and Marnus Labuschagne have been honoured by being awarded the annual Wisden Cricketer of the Year award.

Every year, Wisden lists five cricketers who they feel have excelled, while there is also a strong focus on English county cricket. 

Harmer, who has played five Test matches for the Proteas, has been a revelation in England since joining Essex on a Kolpak deal back in 2017. 

He finished the 2019/20 season as the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship first division, taking 83 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 18.28. 

Labuschagne, meanwhile, had a stellar year for Australia and he has quickly become one of the most prized wickets in Test cricket. 

Still just 25, the Klerksdorp-born Labuschagne averages 64.43 after 14 Test matches. 

The other three winners were Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins and Ellyse Perry

England's Ben Stokes, meanwhile, scooped the main prize by being named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world.

Read more on:    wisden  |  simon harmer  |  marnus labuschagne  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks feature twice in British scribe's 10 best ever Test teams Our midway coach rating: Bulls' Pote Human WATCH | CJ Stander practices with sheep, turns farm yard into training ground A Covid-19 message from the new Springbok coach Els quick to congratulate Immelman on Presidents Cup captaincy
Our midway coach rating: Bulls' Pote Human Kolisi Foundation aids PE, Cape Town hospitals in coronavirus fight Australian cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli to save IPL deals - Clarke QUIZ | Can you name the last 20 Masters champions? 20 quickfire questions with ... Dean Furman

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win the upcoming India v Proteas three-match ODI series?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 