Strong SA flavour as Wisden announces Cricketers of the Year

The South African-born duo of Simon Harmer and Marnus Labuschagne have been honoured by being awarded the annual Wisden Cricketer of the Year award.

Every year, Wisden lists five cricketers who they feel have excelled, while there is also a strong focus on English county cricket.

Harmer, who has played five Test matches for the Proteas, has been a revelation in England since joining Essex on a Kolpak deal back in 2017.

He finished the 2019/20 season as the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship first division, taking 83 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 18.28.

Labuschagne, meanwhile, had a stellar year for Australia and he has quickly become one of the most prized wickets in Test cricket.

Still just 25, the Klerksdorp-born Labuschagne averages 64.43 after 14 Test matches.

The other three winners were Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins and Ellyse Perry.

England's Ben Stokes, meanwhile, scooped the main prize by being named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world.