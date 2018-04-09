Streak hits back at racism claims from Zim Cricket

Cape Town - Former Zimbabwe head coach Heath Streak has hit back at claims that he operated in a racist manner during his time in charge of the team.

Streak was sacked from his post last month when Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, but since then things have turned ugly.

Since his departure, Zimbabwe Cricket chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani had reportedly accused Streak of treating white and black players differently.

He used the selection of wicketkeeper/batsman PJ Moor, saying that the white players all knew they would play in the decider against the UAE while the black players in the side did not.

But, according to a report on Cricinfo, Streak has hit back at those claims and labelled them "preposterous".

"I find this preposterous and laughable and even to respond to them for people who know me, is lowering my standards," the website quoted Streak as saying.

"The allegations that during the WCQ, I dropped black players for white players is also ludicrous. When I dropped people like Kyle Jarvis for Tendai Chisoro nothing was said, but when I dropped Cephas Zhwao for PJ Moor, then I'm a racist."

Streak added that his selection panel consisted of former Zimbabwe internationals Tatenda Taibu and Douglas Hondo, and that a consensus was always met when settling on a side.

Streak added that certain members of the coaching staff, including himself and former batting coach Lance Klusener, had only been paid 40% of their salaries for February.