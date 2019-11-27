NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Stokes backs under-fire England skipper Root

2019-11-27 13:43
Joe Root (Getty Images)
Joe Root (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - England all-rounder Ben Stokes has come out in defence of captain Joe Root, who has been criticised following the crushing first Test defeat to New Zealand.

England were outplayed in every department as the Black Caps claimed an innings and 65 run victory in the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

It places further pressure on Root, who has a dismal away form as captain and has experienced a drop in form with the bat since taking over from Alastair Cook in 2017.

But Stokes insists the squad still have full faith in their skipper.

"He's fine. He's Joe Root, he is England captain - there's no one else to do it," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"He knows he's got the backing of everyone in the changing room, the backroom staff and management. That's the main thing that counts for us as players. We're a tight-knit group and everyone knows that everyone in that changing room 100 per cent backs him, as I do."

Stokes bemoaned the fact that the English batsmen had failed to convert starts in to big scores and believes this is something they will have to rectify in the second Test starting in Hamilton on Thursday.

"We know that if we encounter a pitch like this again we know how important runs on the board are," Stokes added.

"Three-hundred-and-fifty didn't quite cut it. If a wicket like that presents itself again, 500 is what we need to get.

"We need to take the opportunity to assess where the game is and understanding that it's a flat wicket and if you're the person in, take the responsibility to turn starts in to 150s and 200s like BJ [Watling] managed to do for New Zealand."

- TeamTalk Media

Read more on:    england  |  joe root  |  ben stokes  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Another blow for CSA as WPCA wins arbitration case Former Wales skipper names 2 Boks in best-ever XV Australia boss Castle apologises to World Rugby Sacked Folau raises compensation claim to R140m! Mehrtens remains adamant: Ditch SA from Super Rugby
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 