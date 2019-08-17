NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Several Titans retained ahead of 2nd MSL edition

2019-08-17 13:19
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The second edition of the Mzansi Super League is fast approaching, and the six franchises have named their retained list of players.

After an intriguing first season, teams have reassessed their priorities, but it is notable the number of Titans stars that have been retained.

International legend AB de Villiers remains intact as the marquee player for the Tshwane Spartans, where he will again be joined by Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi and Lungi Ngidi as Sky Blues.

Down the coast, the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have kept hold of Junior Dala, Heino Kuhn, and Chris Morris from the Titans stable.  

National Test captain Faf du Plessis is still at the helm for the Paarl Rocks and he will have plenty of familiar faces in the change-room, with Henry Davids, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi there to keep him company. 

In Cape Town, the Blitz have again secured the services Quinton de Kock and fast bowling legend Dale Steyn, as he continues to ply his trade in the shorter formats after his retirement from the Test arena.  

"It is fantastic that so many of the Titans have been retained up front, and it is a testimony to their skills and their nature," Titans CEO Jacques Faul expressed.  

"We are proud of all of them, and wish them the very best over the course of the second season of the Mzansi Super League. Of course, we hope that the Spartans will go all the way!," Faul added about the SuperSport Park Centurion-based franchise.  

"We look forward to several more of our players being taken up at the player draft that will follow in due course, and we look forward to another exciting edition of the competition," Faul concluded.

