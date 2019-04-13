SACA hits back at CSA as domestic cricket shake-up continues

Cape Town - The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) has responded to statements made at Friday's Cricket South Africa (CSA) media conference.

The press briefing saw CSA leadership confirm that, as of 2021, South African cricket will scrap the franchise system in favour a provincial model that will see 12 sides compete domestically.

The briefing also sought to clarify CSA's current financial state, with the body saying that the restructure would see their projected deficit over the next four years drop from R650 million to around R200 million.

On Saturday SACA, who last week expressed concerns over both the financial wellbeing of CSA as well as the proposed changes, responded.

"We remain concerned by the financial position in cricket and in particular by the very substantial four year deficit which CSA is forecasting," said SACA President, Omphile Ramela.

"We want to understand exactly how that is being dealt with and be comfortable with what the deficit, including the Mzansi Super League, actually is.

"We will then know the extent of the financial challenge and can be part of the solution to that challenge. We have addressed our specific, constructive concerns to CSA in writing but have still had no reply. The statements made yesterday have given us no further clarity on this. It’s our duty as the representative of all the players to make decisions from a fully informed position.

"Regarding CSA’s announcement of a domestic restructure to 12 teams CSA stated yesterday that SACA has agreed to this restructure. This is not correct, and SACA has yet to agree to any restructure.

"Any agreement by us would need to be a decision of the full players’ executive of SACA and we will only take that decision when we know exactly how this will affect the players, including in regard to contract numbers.

"Going to 12 teams may well have some pluses and may give some players more opportunity to play at a higher level, but there is also no doubt that many other players will lose their jobs as professional cricketers.

"It is also very likely that if this is part of a cost saving exercise players are going to end up earning less. If CSA says that is not the case then we want to understand how that is actually going to be possible."

"SACA Chief Executive, Tony Irish, stated: "I wish to again confirm that CSA has not properly consulted with SACA on the domestic restructure. The fact that I was present at certain meetings when the issue of possible restructure was raised does not constitute consultation. There has been no discussion with us on how any restructure would actually work and I have consistently stated to CSA that SACA cannot make any decision on this at least until we understand the financial position and the ‘human impact’ on the players.

"If there is any doubt as to whether or not consultation has taken place then one only needs to look at a recent agreement signed by CSA and SACA dealing directly with this. As part of the MOU both CSA and SACA signed what is known as a Recognition Agreement which sets out how identified, important matters will be dealt with by the parties. This agreement contains a clear consultation process to be followed before CSA can make any decision specifically on the domestic restructure of the game. CSA has simply ignored that agreement."