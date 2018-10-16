Relaxed transformation targets for Mzansi Super League

Cape
Town - There will be transformation targets for this year's Mzansi Super League,
which gets underway next month.
Wednesday will see the six
franchises choose their squads at a player draft in Johannesburg, and a look
through the official on-field regulations for the tournament reveals that
coaches and selectors will have to be mindful of South Africa's commitment to
transform.
The targets, though, are far more
relaxed than they are in provincial and domestic cricket.
In all three of South Africa's
premier domestic competitions, sides must field at least SIX players of
colour in every matchday 11, with THREE of
those being black Africans.
While there is no target for the
make-up of the 16-man squads, the franchises in the Mzansi Super League must
have at least TWO black
African players on the field at all times during the month-long
competition.
Each team must also have a
minimum of two overseas players in the starting 11, as well as one rookie
player.
The tournament gets underway on
November 16, while Wednesday's player draft will start at 10:00.