NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Rabada headlines SA line-up in The Hundred draft

2019-10-16 17:45
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Several Proteas have entered the draft for the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new limited-overs tournament, The Hundred.

The 100-ball competition, starting in 2020, will see teams bat for 100 balls each with 'overs' lasting 10 deliveries. Bowlers will bowl either five or 10 balls consecutively.

There are 239 overseas players in the draft with the eight teams allowed three picks each.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has one of the higher reserve prices and could be snapped up for R2.39 million.

Meanwhile, national Test skipper Faf du Plessis could bank R1.9 million with the "Phalaborwa Express" Dale Steyn asking for a minimum of R1.4 million.

Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen and Dean Elgar have no reserve prices.

In terms of Kolpak players, there are several South Africans hoping to be selected, including Morne Morkel, Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw and Simon Harmer.

The draft is scheduled to get under way on Sunday, October 20 at 20:00 SA time.

The eight teams competing are the Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix.

SA players up for auction in The Hundred:

Proteas - with reserve prices

Kagiso Rabada - £125 000 (R2.39m)

Quinton de Kock - £100 000 (R1.9m)

Faf du Plessis - £100 000 (R1.9m)

Temba Bavuma - £75 000 (R1.4m)

JP Duminy - £75 000 (R1.4m)

David Miller - £75 000 (R1.4m)

Dale Steyn - £75 000 (R1.4m)

Chris Morris - £60 000 (R1.1m)

Imran Tahir - £60 000 (R1.1m)

Aiden Markram - £40 000 (R767 175)

No reserve price:

Farhaan Behardien

Andrew Birch

Junior Dala

Theunis de Bruyn

Dean Elgar

Sarel Erwee

Bjorn Fortuin

Robert Frylinck

Christiaan Jonker

Heinrich Klaasen

George Linde

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Johannes Malan

Mangaliso Mosehle

Wiaan Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Dwaine Pretorius

Ryan Rickelton

Tabraiz Shamsi

Jon-Jon Smuts

Rassie van der Dussen

Kolpak players:

Morne Morkel - £50 000 (R958 969)

Kyle Abbott - £40 000 (R767 175)

Richard Levi - £40 000 (R767 175)

Rilee Rossouw - £40 000 (R767 175)

Hardus Viljoen - £40 000 (R767 175)

Colin Ackermann - No reserve price

Marchant de Lange - No reserve price

Cameron Delport - No reserve price

Leus du Plooy - No reserve price

Simon Harmer - No reserve price

Heino Kuhn - No reserve price

Wayne Parnell - No reserve price

Daryn Smit - No reserve price

Roelof van der Merwe - No reserve price

Stiaan van Zyl - No reserve price

Dane Vilas - No reserve price

David Wiese - No reserve price

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Now Boks face Japan's own 'Matfield' Mind your language! Boks brace for Japan's Afrikaans threat A second miracle? Japan v South Africa at RWC RWC 2019: Quarter-final team line-ups England legend: Why Boks will beat Japan
Boks in Cup QFs: Think Chester, De Beer … and Bryce OPINION: SA's concerning lack of top-level tennis SA Rugby congratulates Peyper on 50th Test cap Transitional Proteas in worst Test slump in over a decade England legend: Why Boks will beat Japan

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 8 - 'Boks will be comfortable in win over Japan'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 