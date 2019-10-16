Rabada headlines SA line-up in The Hundred draft

Cape Town - Several Proteas have entered the draft for the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new limited-overs tournament, The Hundred.

The 100-ball competition, starting in 2020, will see teams bat for 100 balls each with 'overs' lasting 10 deliveries. Bowlers will bowl either five or 10 balls consecutively.

There are 239 overseas players in the draft with the eight teams allowed three picks each.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has one of the higher reserve prices and could be snapped up for R2.39 million.

Meanwhile, national Test skipper Faf du Plessis could bank R1.9 million with the "Phalaborwa Express" Dale Steyn asking for a minimum of R1.4 million.

Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen and Dean Elgar have no reserve prices.

In terms of Kolpak players, there are several South Africans hoping to be selected, including Morne Morkel, Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw and Simon Harmer.

The draft is scheduled to get under way on Sunday, October 20 at 20:00 SA time.

The eight teams competing are the Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix.

SA players up for auction in The Hundred:

Proteas - with reserve prices



Kagiso Rabada - £125 000 (R2.39m)

Quinton de Kock - £100 000 (R1.9m)



Faf du Plessis - £100 000 (R1.9m)

Temba Bavuma - £75 000 (R1.4m)

JP Duminy - £75 000 (R1.4m)

David Miller - £75 000 (R1.4m)

Dale Steyn - £75 000 (R1.4m)

Chris Morris - £60 000 (R1.1m)

Imran Tahir - £60 000 (R1.1m)

Aiden Markram - £40 000 (R767 175)

No reserve price:

Farhaan Behardien

Andrew Birch

Junior Dala

Theunis de Bruyn

Dean Elgar

Sarel Erwee

Bjorn Fortuin

Robert Frylinck

Christiaan Jonker

Heinrich Klaasen

George Linde

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Johannes Malan

Mangaliso Mosehle

Wiaan Mulder

Lungi Ngidi

Dwaine Pretorius

Ryan Rickelton

Tabraiz Shamsi

Jon-Jon Smuts

Rassie van der Dussen

Kolpak players:

Morne Morkel - £50 000 (R958 969)

Kyle Abbott - £40 000 (R767 175)

Richard Levi - £40 000 (R767 175)

Rilee Rossouw - £40 000 (R767 175)

Hardus Viljoen - £40 000 (R767 175)

Colin Ackermann - No reserve price

Marchant de Lange - No reserve price

Cameron Delport - No reserve price

Leus du Plooy - No reserve price

Simon Harmer - No reserve price

Heino Kuhn - No reserve price

Wayne Parnell - No reserve price

Daryn Smit - No reserve price

Roelof van der Merwe - No reserve price

Stiaan van Zyl - No reserve price

Dane Vilas - No reserve price

David Wiese - No reserve price

- Compiled by Lynn Butler