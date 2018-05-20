Proteas women complete T20 series whitewash

Cape Town - Ayabonga Khaka (3/10) and Marizanne Kapp (2/8) took five wickets between them as the Proteas claimed their second consecutive series clean sweep when they beat Bangladesh by 23 runs in the rain-affected, third and final T20I of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women’s series in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

This latest whitewash comes after the hosts achieved their first ever five-nil sweep in the ODI series that ended last week, rounding off a successful, confidence-boosting tour ahead of what will be a tougher outing to England next month.

South Africa were put in to bat first and posted 64/4 after the overs were reduced to nine a side. Opener, Tazmin Brits (29) and captain Dané van Niekerk (12) were the only ones to reach double figures thanks to Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun (2/18), who removed Lizelle Lee and Suné Luus for nine and five respectively. Brits’ knock in her second ever international match, was particularly impressive as she batted all the way to the eighth over before she was removed by Rumana Ahmed (1/13).

The visitors’ batting reply was stifled from the get go thanks to outstanding bowling by South Africa. Player of the Series, Shabnim Ismail (0/5 in two overs) started proceedings with a maiden over, which opened the door to Marizanne Kapp getting the first wicket (Murshida Khatun, 1) in her opening over subsequent to that.

The trouble did not stop there, Ayabonga Khaka then struck in the next over, returning Fargana Hoque to the hut for two runs. Raisibe Ntozakhe (1/10) added her name to the wicket margin when she removed Rumana Ahmed for six, leaving the visitors reeling on 20/3 in the fifth over. Khaka then struck twice in the sixth over, dispatching Shamina Sultana and Nigar Sultana for 12 and three respectively, before Kapp picked up her last wicket (Jahanara Alam, 3) and helping South Africa to a cruising victory in the end.

The team will leave for England on June 3 where they will play the hosts in a three-match ODI series and a T20I triangular series that will also feature New Zealand.