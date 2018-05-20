NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Proteas women complete T20 series whitewash

2018-05-20 19:53
Ayabonga Khaka (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Ayabonga Khaka (3/10) and Marizanne Kapp (2/8) took five wickets between them as the Proteas claimed their second consecutive series clean sweep when they beat Bangladesh by 23 runs in the rain-affected, third and final T20I of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women’s series in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

This latest whitewash comes after the hosts achieved their first ever five-nil sweep in the ODI series that ended last week, rounding off a successful, confidence-boosting tour ahead of what will be a tougher outing to England next month.

South Africa were put in to bat first and posted 64/4 after the overs were reduced to nine a side. Opener, Tazmin Brits (29) and captain Dané van Niekerk (12) were the only ones to reach double figures thanks to Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun (2/18), who removed Lizelle Lee and Suné Luus for nine and five respectively. Brits’ knock in her second ever international match, was particularly impressive as she batted all the way to the eighth over before she was removed by Rumana Ahmed (1/13).

The visitors’ batting reply was stifled from the get go thanks to outstanding bowling by South Africa. Player of the Series, Shabnim Ismail (0/5 in two overs) started proceedings with a maiden over, which opened the door to Marizanne Kapp getting the first wicket (Murshida Khatun, 1) in her opening over subsequent to that.

The trouble did not stop there, Ayabonga Khaka then struck in the next over, returning Fargana Hoque to the hut for two runs. Raisibe Ntozakhe (1/10) added her name to the wicket margin when she removed Rumana Ahmed for six, leaving the visitors reeling on 20/3 in the fifth over. Khaka then struck twice in the sixth over, dispatching Shamina Sultana and Nigar Sultana for 12 and three respectively, before Kapp picked up her last wicket (Jahanara Alam, 3) and helping South Africa to a cruising victory in the end.

The team will leave for England on June 3 where they will play the hosts in a three-match ODI series and a T20I triangular series that will also feature New Zealand.

 

Read more on:    proteas women  |  ayabonga khaka  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

CSA congratulates Proteas on T20 whitewash

32 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Drama on SuperSport set as Willemse walks off! SuperSport to investigate Willemse-Mallett-Naas on-air walk-off REVEALED: What caused former Bok to walk off set Sports minister calls for Mallett, Botha's suspension over SuperSport walk-off Former players respond to Willemse walkout
Wales lose 4 players for Bok Test Bafana hold firm in latest FIFA rankings Why Kolisi is the best option to lead Boks Former Bulls loose forward joins Munster India captain Kohli says the beard stays

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 