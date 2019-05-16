Proteas spinner signs T20 deal with Surrey

Cape Town - Proteas leg-spinner Imran Tahir will join the English county club Surrey for this year's entire T20 Blast tournament.

According to Surrey's website, Tahir will join the squad following the completion of this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Tahir is part of the Proteas 15-man squad and will take part in his second Cricket World Cup tournament later this month.

The 40-year-old is the county's second overseas signing for the 2019 competition along with Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

Surrey's opening match gets underway on Friday, July 19 against Essex.

The South African was the leading wicket-taking bowler in this year's Indian Premier League - taking 26 wickets - as his Chennai Super Kings ended runners-up.

Upon signing for Surrey, Tahir said: "I'm always looking for new and exciting opportunities. That's how I see the chance to play with one of the most talented playing groups in county cricket.

"When I heard Alec Stewart had asked after me, it was an easy decision. Surrey are a massive club and it will be great if I can contribute to helping them win another trophy this summer at the Kia Oval."

Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "Imran is a proven match winner and with his vast experience of international, county and franchise cricket will be a huge asset to us."