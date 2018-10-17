NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Proteas in the money at Mzansi Super League draft

2018-10-17 16:23
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - The inaugural Mzansi Super League saw several Proteas cricketers get top pickings in the Player Draft at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Follow LIVE: Mzansi Super League player draft

In the main player draft, each team was allocated R5 325 000 to pick their 16-man squad over 14 rounds.

There were 330 players in the draft: 55 opening batsman, 86 middle-order batsman, 67 all-rounders, 84 seamers and 38 spinners.

The first-round draft picks bagged R1 million each as the Durban Heat bought hard-hitting Proteas batsman David Miller.

The Jozi Stars selected Kolpak wicketkeeper batsman Dane Vilas as their first-round pick. The former Proteas player will be viewed as an Overseas Player after signing a Kolpak deal with Lancashire last year.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will join skipper Faf du Plessis at the Paarl Rocks, while all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was a first-round selection for the Cape Town Blitz.

After making his IPL debut this year, Lungi Ngidi will bag a cool R1 million with the Tshwane Spartans as Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was selected by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Veteran Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn was Cape Town Blitz' second pick and he'll bag R900 000. Steyn will share the dressing room with Farhaan Behardien (R550 000) and West Indian Samuel Badree (R750 000).

Former Proteas bowler and Kolpak player Kyle Abbott will return to Durban as he was bought for R750 000 by the Heat. Abbott will play alongside Heinrich Klaasen (R900 000), Keshav Maharaj (R650 000), Albie Morkel (R350 000), Vernon Philander (R200 000) and Temba Bavuma (R150 000).

Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram was bought for R800 000 for the Paarl Rocks and will be joined by Dane Paterson (R900 000), Vaughn van Jaarsveld (R350 000) and Henry Davids (R150 000).

INTERNATIONAL STARS

Elsewhere, explosive West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was picked as the International Marquee Player for the Jozi Stars, while Durban Heat selected Afghanistan's T20 sensation Rashid Khan; West Indian Dwayne Bravo will play for the Paarl Rocks; Dawid Malan for Cape Town Blitz; England skipper Eoin Morgan will play for the Tshwane Spartans and England's Jason Roy for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

The tournament is set to take place from November 16 to December 16.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Abbas destroys Australia to put Pakistan on top

2018-10-17 15:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: Mzansi Super League - full squad lists Euro tour: Musical chairs in Bok pack? Bok Euro tour: Heyneke’s winning tips Bok flank’s future uncertain at English club WP want to run - and scrum - Bulls ragged
Morris, Behardien, Pretorius return for Proteas IAAF 'expects' CAS to reject Caster's appeal case Backline stars shine at WPRFU awards SA’s T20 league: AB holds it all together Bok Euro tour: Heyneke’s winning tips

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 