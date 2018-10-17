Proteas in the money at Mzansi Super League draft

Cape Town - The inaugural Mzansi Super League saw several Proteas cricketers get top pickings in the Player Draft at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Wednesday.



In the main player draft, each team was allocated R5 325 000 to pick their 16-man squad over 14 rounds.

There were 330 players in the draft: 55 opening batsman, 86 middle-order batsman, 67 all-rounders, 84 seamers and 38 spinners.

The first-round draft picks bagged R1 million each as the Durban Heat bought hard-hitting Proteas batsman David Miller.

The Jozi Stars selected Kolpak wicketkeeper batsman Dane Vilas as their first-round pick. The former Proteas player will be viewed as an Overseas Player after signing a Kolpak deal with Lancashire last year.

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will join skipper Faf du Plessis at the Paarl Rocks, while all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was a first-round selection for the Cape Town Blitz.

After making his IPL debut this year, Lungi Ngidi will bag a cool R1 million with the Tshwane Spartans as Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was selected by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Veteran Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn was Cape Town Blitz' second pick and he'll bag R900 000. Steyn will share the dressing room with Farhaan Behardien (R550 000) and West Indian Samuel Badree (R750 000).

Former Proteas bowler and Kolpak player Kyle Abbott will return to Durban as he was bought for R750 000 by the Heat. Abbott will play alongside Heinrich Klaasen (R900 000), Keshav Maharaj (R650 000), Albie Morkel (R350 000), Vernon Philander (R200 000) and Temba Bavuma (R150 000).

Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram was bought for R800 000 for the Paarl Rocks and will be joined by Dane Paterson (R900 000), Vaughn van Jaarsveld (R350 000) and Henry Davids (R150 000).

INTERNATIONAL STARS

Elsewhere, explosive West Indian batsman Chris Gayle was picked as the International Marquee Player for the Jozi Stars, while Durban Heat selected Afghanistan's T20 sensation Rashid Khan; West Indian Dwayne Bravo will play for the Paarl Rocks; Dawid Malan for Cape Town Blitz; England skipper Eoin Morgan will play for the Tshwane Spartans and England's Jason Roy for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

The tournament is set to take place from November 16 to December 16.