NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Proteas great AB de Villiers signs for BPL

2018-10-29 08:15
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has signed a deal to play for Rangpur Riders in this season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that will start in January.

De Villiers, who called time on his international career in May saying he was 'tired', will turn out for the BPL's defending champions in the tournament which will run from January 5 to February 18, 2019.

Rangpur Riders could field an explosive batting line-up after they also secured the services of West Indian big-hitter Chris Gayle and England's Alex Hales.

Australia's David Warner, who is currently suspended from international cricket, has also signed to play in the BPL early next year with the Sylhet Sixers.

Other overseas stars already in the BPL include West Indian allrounder Andre Russell (Dhaka Dynamites) and Nepal's wonderkid leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (Sylhet Sixers).

The 33-year-old De Villiers will play in the Mzansi Super League (MSL), from 16 November until 16 December, in South Africa then in the BPL and is also signed up to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 14 February to 17 March 2019.

De Villiers also confirmed that he will continue his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ball-tampering: Why it cut Australian cricket so deep

2018-10-29 07:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks: ‘Warthog’ has reason to be angry! Warner walk-off after 'hurtful' sledge by Phil Hughes' brother Boks: Their likely team for Twickenham Currie Cup final: 5 talking points Uncapped trio named in Bok squad
Rassie, Boks brace for loosehead depth test SA's Anderson downs Nishikori for Vienna title Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash Currie Cup final: 5 talking points Boks: Their likely team for Twickenham

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Former Bok skipper John Smit re-watches 2007 RWC final
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 