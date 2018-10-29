Proteas great AB de Villiers signs for BPL

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has signed a deal to play for Rangpur Riders in this season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that will start in January.

De Villiers, who called time on his international career in May saying he was 'tired', will turn out for the BPL's defending champions in the tournament which will run from January 5 to February 18, 2019.

Rangpur Riders could field an explosive batting line-up after they also secured the services of West Indian big-hitter Chris Gayle and England's Alex Hales.

Australia's David Warner, who is currently suspended from international cricket, has also signed to play in the BPL early next year with the Sylhet Sixers.

Other overseas stars already in the BPL include West Indian allrounder Andre Russell (Dhaka Dynamites) and Nepal's wonderkid leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (Sylhet Sixers).

The 33-year-old De Villiers will play in the Mzansi Super League (MSL), from 16 November until 16 December, in South Africa then in the BPL and is also signed up to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 14 February to 17 March 2019.

De Villiers also confirmed that he will continue his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).