Proteas duo Van Niekerk, Kapp tie the knot

Cape Town - Proteas women skipper Dane van Niekerk and fast bowler Marizanne Kapp have tied the knot!

Kapp revealed the news on Saturday on Instagram.

The pair celebrated their wedding with close friends, family and Proteas team-mates in Port Elizabeth.

Van Niekerk and Kapp recently returned home following a disappointing England tour where they lost the ODI series 2-1 and finished at the bottom of the tri-series log, a series which included England and New Zealand.

Here are some of the snaps shared on social media:

