Proteas duo make Guardian's Test Team of the Year

Cape Town - Proteas opener Dean Elgar and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have made their way into the respected English publication Guardian's Test Team of the Year.



Their team was selected by veteran journalists namely, Vic Marks, Ali Martin, Tim de Lisle, Rob Smyth, Adam Collins and Will Macpherson.

Opening for their 2017 Team of the Year is Australia's David Warner and South Africa's very own Elgar.

In 21 innings' this year, Elgar made 1 128 runs having scored five centuries and four half-centuries for an average of 53.71.

On Elgar, the English publication noted, "In January, Elgar said how fed up he was that he kept getting out for "stupid 20s and 30s and 40s". He decided something had to change, and it did... In the end he scored as many Test centuries this year as he had in the previous five of his career put together."

Rounding up their Test team is 22-year-old Rabada, who took 57 wickets including three five-wicket hauls with an average of 20.28 in his 20 innings.

Rabada had a stellar year for the Proteas, despite being suspended for the second Test against England at Trent Bridge in July.



The Proteas fast bowler has taken a wicket in every single game he was involved in this year.

Speaking of Rabada, the Guardian wrote: "Rabada had a couple of ordinary tours this summer, to England and New Zealand, but he's still finished up with more wickets than any other fast bowler... By the end of the year he had become one of the youngest men in history to take 100 Test wickets."

Guardian's best Test cricket XI of 2017:

David Warner (Australia), Dean Elgar (South Africa), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Virat Kohli (India), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jimmy Anderson (England), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

