Proteas' Dala replaces Morris at Daredevils

New Delhi - Indian Premier League (IPL) bottom side Delhi Daredevils on Friday brought in Proteas fast bowler Junior Dala to take the place of injured all-rounder Chris Morris.

Dala, 28, made his T20 debut for South Africa against India this year and has featured in three matches for his country.

Morris claimed three wickets in four games for Daredevils who are last in the eight-team table so far.

READ: Gautam Gambir quits as captain of Daredevils

But the 30-year-old Morris suffered a back injury last week and did not feature in the Daredevils' first home game, a defeat by Kings XI Punjab on Monday.

The 2018 tournament features 60 matches at nine venues over 51 days.

There is $8 million prize money, including $4 million for the winning team at the May 27 final in Mumbai.