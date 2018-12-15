NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Ponting: India will have to change batting line-up

2018-12-15 19:38
Murali Vijay (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting reckons India are almost certain to change their openers for the Boxing Day Test.

Ponting is predicting that veteran Murali Vijay will be the man to lose his place if rising star Prithvi Shaw stays on track to make his return to the line-up.

Shaw has been missing for the first two Domain Tests after suffering an ankle injury in India's tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Sydney last month.

Both of India's openers have struggled in Shaw's absence, with KL Rahul amassing scores of two, 44 and two in three innings, and Vijay 11, 18 and zero.

Still, Ponting believes that Vijay is the man who should make way.

"I think it's got to be Murali Vijay who goes," he told cricket.com.au.

"It was probably a bit of a bat-off coming into the series between those two.

"I saw him (Shaw) out in the outfield today hitting a few balls, starting to look like he's getting around a bit better and with 10 days to go before the next Test you'd think he'll come back in.

"So I think it's got to be Vijay that goes out."

Ponting said that the reasons for Vijay's struggles in the series are mostly down to his nemesis Mitch Starc, who had him caught behind twice in Adelaide and demolished his stumps on day two in Perth.

Even a second-innings comeback from Vijay in Perth probably won't be enough to save his place, Ponting reckons.

"He's a classy looking player and to be honest, it's actually been quite hard for the openers in both Adelaide and Perth – difficult places to start," he said.

"Adelaide did something with the new ball in both innings. Obviously here, for any opening batsman going out against the new ball it was going to be hard work, which is why you have to give more praise and credit to what Harris and Finch (Australia's openers who put on 112) were able to do yesterday afternoon.

"We saw him get out twice in Adelaide to very similar shots; two balls from Starc that just pushed across, didn't swing back in and he nicked both of those and he got the other one today that comes back through the gate.

"Give credit to Starc for the way he's bowled to him, but I think Prithvi Shaw comes straight back in."

Read more on:    india  |  ricky ponting  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Willemse breaks silence over Mallett’s 'he talks garbage' email Faf leads uproar over Paarl Rocks elimination Stormers set to change Super Rugby management team WP fume at Toulon after Etzebeth dealings Rain ends Rocks campaign, Stars advance to final
Toulon boss met secretly with Etzebeth in Paris Willemse breaks silence over Mallett’s 'he talks garbage' email KP: World cricket suffering, lacks major stars 4 contenders to become new All Blacks coach South Africa bids to host 2019 AFCON

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 