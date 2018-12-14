NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PIC: Former Proteas fast bowler 'proud' after being awarded MBE

2018-12-14 09:22
Steve Elworthy (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas seamer Steve Elworthy has been awarded an MBE for his services to cricket.

The 53-year-old announced the news via his Twitter page on Thursday, while the official Clarence House Twitter page also posted a photograph of Elworthy receiving the honour from Prince Charles. 

Since his retirement from international cricket in 2003, Elworthy has been heavily involved in cricket administration both in South Africa and, more recently, in England. 

Elworthy has been Tournament Director for four different ICC global events held in England and Wales, and one in South Africa - the ICC Champions Trophy in both 2017 and 2013, The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and the ICC World T20 tournament in 2009.

He was tournament director for the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 tournament held in 2007 in South Africa, for whom he made four Test and 39 ODI appearances.

"Very proud moment. Huge thank you to all the dedicated people behind the scenes that made these global tournaments such a success. CWC 2019 around the corner!" Elworthy wrote on his Twitter account. 

