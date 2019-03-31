NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Pakistan rest Malik, put Australia into bat in fifth ODI

2019-03-31 13:53
Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch (AP)
Dubai - Pakistan were once agin without their skipper Shoaib Malik as stand-in captain Imad Wasim won the toss and sent Australia into bat in the fifth and final one-day international in Dubai on Sunday.

Malik suffered a rib injury and missed the last game on Friday, also in Dubai, and was rested once again for the final match.

Pakistan made only one change from the fourth one-day which Australia won by six runs to lead the series 4-0, bringing in fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia replaced fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jason Behrendorff.

Teams:

Pakistan

Imad Wasim (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Junaid Khan

Australia

Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

