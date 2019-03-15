NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
NZ, Bangladesh Test cancelled after mosque attacks

2019-03-15 06:41
Neil Wagner (Getty)
Christchurch - New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday cancelled the third Test after multiple people were killed in gun attacks on mosques in Christchurch, including one that was attended by the Bangladeshi team.

"A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test," the New Zealand team tweeted, adding that all players and officials were safe.

The third and final Test was scheduled to start on Saturday at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. New Zealand won the first two games in the series.

Bangladeshi players and team staff arrived at the city's Masjid al Noor for Friday prayers as a shooting unfolded and were warned not to go inside.

"We are shocked and appalled, as I'm sure all New Zealanders are," NZ Cricket chief executive David White told TVNZ.

"I have spoken to my counterpart in Bangladesh and we both agree that it's inappropriate to play cricket at this time."

