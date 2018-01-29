Ngidi 'excited' for IPL debut

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he is "very excited" after being bought by the Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.



The 21-year-old made an unforgettable Test debut at Centurion two weeks ago, when he took figures of 1/51 and 6/39 - giving him a match analysis of 7/90 at his home ground.



Ngidi first starred for the Proteas in early 2017 when he made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20 series.

The paceman picked up six wickets in his first two matches - with a man-of-the-match debut performance of 2/20 in Centurion and 4/19 in Johannesburg.

However, an injury put a dampener on his potential ODI debut against the Sri Lankans.

A year later, Ngidi will now make his IPL debut after being snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings for R925 000 this weekend.



Ngidi took to Twitter to share his excitement over his new fortune:

Very excited for what is coming ahead all glory to god ??????? @ChennaiIPL — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) January 28, 2018