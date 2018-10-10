NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

New T20 League name set to be 'uniquely' South African

2018-10-10 16:30
Thabang Moroe
Thabang Moroe (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's new-look T20 league will no longer be called the Global T20 League and will use a new name that "uniquely" represents the nation.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe confirmed that the tournament, which is scheduled to get under way on November 9, has been assigned a name that will be announced at a later stage.

Moroe was speaking to commentator Natalie Germanos on SABC 3 during the Proteas' T20 match against Zimbabwe in East London.

"It won't be called the Global T20. I hope it's a name that South Africans will be proud of. We just thought of a uniquely South African name," Moroe told SABC viewers on Tuesday.

Moroe also confirmed that all six teams have already been given to their respective stadiums.

"We have awarded the six teams to their stadiums, we'll be announcing the stadiums very shortly and we'll be announcing the name of the league," he said.

"The teams the stadiums have also been given their teams their names, which are obviously affiliated with the cities ... we will be having a draft and it will be televised on SABC."

Moroe also stated that CEOs of the various unions/stadiums will pick their respective coaches.

"The CEOs that are running the stadiums will essentially be the team managers and they will appoint their coaches. We've encouraged them to not be shy in terms of looking at international coaches as well, so they have the right to approach the guys overseas and not just to look at local talent only. Those coaches in turn will appoint their own support staff and together they will work in drafting their squad," he said.

CSA will announce the players and will then facilitate a player draft scheduled for October 17, where the six franchises will secure their players.

csa  |  thabang moroe  |  cricket
