Morne hopes to see cricket at 2020 Olympics

Cape Town - Former Protea bowler Morne Morkel hopes that the T10 format will be considered for the Olympic Games in Japan in 2020.

Morkel was speaking ahead of the T10 League, which is scheduled to get under way on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Morkel will be plying his trade for the Bengal Tigers at this year's edition of the tournament.

"I think it's exciting for me now to start a new chapter in my life... I still like to play a lot more T20 cricket, but it will also be a great platform for me to sharpen my skills going forward," Morkel told the Khaleeq Times website.



"I always look to improve my game and get better. I think this is the perfect platform for me to develop my skills and help my team win the trophy."

I think that's for me very important to see the format grow. I want it to get bigger so hopefully it can get to the Olympics in future. It's definitely the responsibility of the players."

The T10 has seen several intentional players miss out on the Mzansi Super League.

There are several South Africans taking part in Abu Dhabi, including Wayne Parnell (Kerala Knights), Cameron Delport and Colin Ingram (Pakhtoons), Hardus Viljoen (Northern Warriors) and Rilee Roussouw (Rajputs).

Former Proteas batsman Herschelle Gibbs is head coach of the Rajputs.

The T10 League concludes on December 2.