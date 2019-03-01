Morkel: Will be great to have ball-tamperers Smith, Warner back

Sydney - Steve
Smith has returned to the nets after elbow surgery, with Australia
coach Justin Langer expecting the banned former captain and his deputy
David Warner to be fit for the Indian Premier League.
Smith went under the knife in January after being forced to drop out
of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament with a ligament
problem.
He has been in a brace since, but picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
"Great to have my first hit back. The elbow is feeling good," Smith
posted to his 1.4 million Instagram followers with a short video early
Friday.
Smith and Warner become eligible for international selection again on
March 29 after serving year-long bans for their part in attempting to
alter the ball during a Test against South Africa.
Warner also returned home from Bangladesh with an injured elbow,
though less serious than Smith. He too had surgery and was also at the
SCG on Thursday.
He crossed paths there with former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel, who has settled in Sydney with his wife.
Morkel was training at the ground ahead of a stint with English
county side Surrey, and told the Cricket Australia website that having
Smith and Warner back would be good for the game.
"It's the first time I've seen Davey since South Africa," Morkel
said, referring to the Cape Town Test where the tampering scandal
unfolded and Warner and Smith were sent home in disgrace.
"Obviously as a cricket supporter I'm rapt for him to get back on the
field. It will be great to see him and Steve (Smith) play and it will
be great for Australia as well."
Langer told Australian media in India, where the team is playing a
Twenty20 and one-day series, that he expected both players to be fit for
the IPL, which starts late this month.
"From all accounts they should both be ready for the IPL, which is really positive," he said.
"Dave's probably a little more advanced but my understanding is they'll be ready to go in the not-too-distant future."
Langer added that "I speak to them all the time".
Once their bans expire, both players will be eligible for the final
two games of Australia's five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the
UAE next month.
The squad for that series has yet to be announced, although the
general consensus in Australia is that they will instead play the IPL to
prepare themselves for the World Cup in England.