Cricket

Miller lands Big Bash contract

2019-11-20 18:27
David Miller
David Miller (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas batsman David Miller has been snapped up by the Hobart Hurricanes for next month's Big Bash League in Australia.

Miller is the latest South African to land a Big Bash deal following AB de Villiers (Brisbane Heat), Dale Steyn (Melbourne Stars) and Chris Morris (Sydney Thunder).

According to the Hurricanes official website, Miller, who has played 126 One-Day Internationals and 72 T20s for the Proteas to date, will be available for all 14 home and away T20 games before returning to South Africa.

The 30-year-old will be making his Big Bash debut as the tournament gets underway from December 17 - February 8.

"It's very exciting to welcome a player of David's calibre to the Hurricanes," said Cricket Tasmania CEO Nick Cummins.

"We expect to lose some batting experience throughout the season, so David will provide valuable runs in our drive to our third successive finals campaign."

The Hobart Hurricanes campaign gets underway December 20 against the Sydney Sixers at Traeger Park.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

