Lyon talks of 'surreal' feeling over top 10 ranking

Cape Town - Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has been catapulted into the top ten of ICC Test bowling rankings following a purple patch of form.

The offspinner produced a man of the match performance in the second Test against India in Perth, finishing with match figures of 8/106 to help the Baggy Greens to a 146-run victory and level the series.

Lyon's efforts have moved him up to seventh in the official Test bowling rankings as he continues to become Australia's most prolific spinner since Shane Warne.