NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

New Oz coach would've ball-tampered if told to

2018-05-11 09:27
Justin Langer (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - New Australia coach Justin Langer is not sure how the team's culture changed over the years, but he is determined to find out.

Langer has replaced Darren Lehmann in the hot seat, and he has been tasked with guiding Australian cricket into a new era after the ball tampering saga that rocked the sport in Cape Town earlier this year. 

Captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and youngster Cameron Bancroft - the man who actually tampered with the ball - have all been banned by Cricket Australia for their respective roles in what is one of Australian sport's most embarrassing stories. 

Langer, himself no angel when it came to on-field controversy, says he does not know how the team culture evolved to a point where tampering was an option. 

He says that, in his day, tampering was never a possibility. 

"When I first became an Australian cricketer, if Allan Border had asked me to tamper with the ball I would have, because I would be too scared not too," Langer told Channel Nine on Thursday.

"The difference is that Allan Border would never have asked me, and Bobby Simpson (coach) would have killed me. He would have killed anyone who brought the game into disrepute."

Langer was as shocked as anyone to see how things unfolded at Newlands in the third Test against the Proteas and in the days that followed. 

"What I can't believe is that Cameron Bancroft walked into the Australian cricket team and he was in a position where he made that decision," said Langer.

"In terms of the culture and how it got to that point I don't know, I am not close enough to say ... but I will certainly find out. I will be walking into the cauldron soon and I'll find out."

Read more on:    justin langer  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dolphins would 'love' Miller back, nothing confirmed

2018-05-11 08:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Phew ... Eng squad for Boks looks credible Super Rugby: Weekend teams It's on! Barcelona confirm Sundowns clash, tickets on sale Ex-Bok warns Rassie over Faf, Willie SA Rugby scraps rule on overseas Boks
McEnroe turned down $1m to play in SA during apartheid Tragedy as rider dies during sani2c mountain bike event Wallaby legend: Let Kiwis play for Aussie teams! EP fans asked to vote: Should 'Kings' name be ditched? England recall Cipriani for South Africa tour

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 