New Oz coach would've ball-tampered if told to

Cape Town - New Australia coach Justin Langer is not sure how the team's culture changed over the years, but he is determined to find out.

Langer has replaced Darren Lehmann in the hot seat, and he has been tasked with guiding Australian cricket into a new era after the ball tampering saga that rocked the sport in Cape Town earlier this year.

Captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and youngster Cameron Bancroft - the man who actually tampered with the ball - have all been banned by Cricket Australia for their respective roles in what is one of Australian sport's most embarrassing stories.

Langer, himself no angel when it came to on-field controversy, says he does not know how the team culture evolved to a point where tampering was an option.

He says that, in his day, tampering was never a possibility.

"When I first became an Australian cricketer, if Allan Border had asked me to tamper with the ball I would have, because I would be too scared not too," Langer told Channel Nine on Thursday.

"The difference is that Allan Border would never have asked me, and Bobby Simpson (coach) would have killed me. He would have killed anyone who brought the game into disrepute."

Langer was as shocked as anyone to see how things unfolded at Newlands in the third Test against the Proteas and in the days that followed.

"What I can't believe is that Cameron Bancroft walked into the Australian cricket team and he was in a position where he made that decision," said Langer.

"In terms of the culture and how it got to that point I don't know, I am not close enough to say ... but I will certainly find out. I will be walking into the cauldron soon and I'll find out."