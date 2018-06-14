NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Langer: Smith-led Aussies were 'spoilt brats'

2018-06-14 06:35
Justin Langer (Getty)
Related Links

Sydney - New coach Justin Langer says the Australian side were behaving like "spoilt brats" ahead of the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal and Steve Smith wasn't a strong enough leader to handle the situation.

Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were all suspended for their roles in the incident when sandpaper was used to rough up the ball during the third Test in South Africa in March.

"The whispers were there," Langer said of the team under former coach Darren Lehmann in a British Sky TV interview reported in Australian media on Thursday.

"Once upon a time, the opposition didn't like us because we played really good, hard cricket - we were very skilful and we won a lot of games.

"It's easy to dislike the opposition if they're good, but there have been too many whispers in the last 12 months or so about the abuse on the field, or dare I say, the side playing like spoilt brats."

He said that as a former player he "nearly died" when he heard about the scandal.

"So you've got to wonder why it gets to that point? But it has happened now and we have got to make sure we learn from it and get better from it because we can't shy away either."

The scandal was preceded by several other unseemly incidents in the South African series: a stairwell clash between Warner and Quinton de Kock, and Nathan Lyon dropping the ball on a prone AB de Villiers after he was run out.

Asked about the difference between the aggressive side he once played in and Smith's team, Langer pointed the finger at the captaincy.

"I think Steve Smith maybe just wasn't strong enough in his leadership," he said.

"But he loves the game of cricket - he practises harder than anyone I've ever met - and he is a very, very nice young lad. There's no doubt about that."

Current skipper Tim Paine was also asked during the same television interview about how the Australia team found itself in such a dark place during the South African tour.

"I don't think it goes back to any one individual, but not living by our behaviours over a sustained period of time - not one year, two years, but probably even longer than that," he said.

"It meant that something like Cape Town was probably going to happen, due to brushing over little things. But the little things can turn into big things when you take your eye off the ball."

Warner, who like Smith is serving a one-year ban from state and international cricket, was blamed for developing the ball-tampering plot and instructing Bancroft to carry it out.

Langer said he "has got that - you used the word, mongrel - bit of bite in him".

"The question I'd ask with David is how he got so angry?"

Langer took charge of his first game on Wednesday, with Australia losing the opening match of their one-day series in England by three wickets at The Oval.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

England beat Australia in close-fought 1st ODI

2018-06-13 21:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SABC spends R5.5 million to woo Marawa Spain sack coach on eve of World Cup RG Snyman opens up on Bok debut Proudfoot: Rassie is a master tactician North America named 2026 World Cup hosts
Great Debate: Who will win the 2018 SWC? Roux vows that Junior Boks will learn from defeat Spain sack coach on eve of World Cup Proudfoot: Rassie is a master tactician Sonny Bill: Kolisi captaincy a wonderful moment for SA

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 