Kohli to top CWC 2019 run scoring charts - bookies

Cape Town - Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the favourite to top the run scoring charts at this year's Cricket World Cup in England.

According to local bookmakers Sportingbet, Kohli can be backed at 6/1 to finish with more runs than anybody else at the global showpiece.

Australia's David Warner and England's Jonny Bairstow come in as joint second-favourites at 10/1, followed by England's Joe Root at 12/1.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock is next at 14/1, accompanied by Australia's Steve Smith and India's Shikhar Dhawan at the same price.

Faf du Plessis at 28/1 is the next South African on the list, followed by Hashim Amla at 33/1 and Aiden Markram at 40/1.

David Miller, meanwhile, comes in at 80/1 while Rassie van der Dussen is at 100/1 and JP Duminy is at 150/1.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill finished as the 2015 World Cup's leading run scorer with 547, just six runs ahead of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.



