NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kohli brushes off injury fears as back 'niggles'

2019-01-02 08:17
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli (AP)
Related Links

Sydney - Indian skipper and master batsman Virat Kohli on Wednesday played down fears that recurring back spasms could hinder his stellar career, insisting all players get "niggles" and they were "nothing new". 

Kohli received treatment from the physio on day two of the Melbourne Test against Australia last week, appearing to be in pain just before he was out for 82 in the first innings. 

He has a recent history of back problems and was forced off the field during the second Test in England earlier this year. 

But the 30-year-old, widely considered the best batsmen across all three formats of the game and crucial to India's success, said it wasn't a major concern. 

"I've had this issue since 2011, it's nothing new," he said in Sydney ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia. 

"I've been able to manage it because of the physical effort I've put in over the past few years. And when you have a back that has these issues you can only maintain it that way." 

The passionate Kohli, who admits he is obsessed with winning cricket matches, added that he was "not too bothered" about the issue. 

"If the workload gets high it can get into a spasm, I mean you don't necessarily get serious issues, you get fine in two or three days," he said. 

"I'm not too concerned with it, you just have to manage it physically and stay ahead of the injury and I have been able to do it for now. 

"I'm sure I'll find other ways and more options to keep countering that. 

"I mean, it's impossible to keep going without niggles and I think it's fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be able to manage it." 

The prolific Kohli has been at the forefront of Indian cricket for a decade, playing 76 Test and more than 200 one-day internationals.

Read more on:    virat kohli  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Federer gets bragging rights over Williams Proteas and Pakistan face selection posers McCaws release adorable picture of new daughter Paine: Give Smith, Warner another chance Mayweather floors Nasukawa in 120 seconds
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 