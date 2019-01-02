Kohli brushes off injury fears as back 'niggles'

Sydney - Indian skipper and master batsman Virat Kohli on Wednesday
played down fears that recurring back spasms could hinder his stellar career,
insisting all players get "niggles" and they were "nothing
new".
Kohli received treatment from the physio on day two of the
Melbourne Test against Australia last week, appearing to be in pain just before
he was out for 82 in the first innings.
He has a recent history of back problems and was forced off
the field during the second Test in England earlier this year.
But the 30-year-old, widely considered the best batsmen
across all three formats of the game and crucial to India's success, said it
wasn't a major concern.
"I've had this issue since 2011, it's nothing
new," he said in Sydney ahead of the fourth and final Test against
Australia.
"I've been able to manage it because of the physical
effort I've put in over the past few years. And when you have a back that has
these issues you can only maintain it that way."
The passionate Kohli, who admits he is obsessed with winning
cricket matches, added that he was "not too bothered" about the
issue.
"If the workload gets high it can get into a spasm, I
mean you don't necessarily get serious issues, you get fine in two or three
days," he said.
"I'm not too concerned with it, you just have to manage
it physically and stay ahead of the injury and I have been able to do it for
now.
"I'm sure I'll find other ways and more options to keep
countering that.
"I mean, it's impossible to keep going without niggles
and I think it's fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be
able to manage it."
The prolific Kohli has been at the forefront of Indian
cricket for a decade, playing 76 Test and more than 200 one-day internationals.