NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kohli: AB is not a normal human being

2018-05-18 11:08
AB de Villiers (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Indian captain Virat Kohli believes that his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate, AB de Villiers, is other-worldly.

De Villiers rocked the cricketing world on Thursday with another moment of individual brilliance, this time with his fielding when he pulled off a one-handed catch on the boundary that sent the Bangalore crowd wild. 

The reaction on social media told you just how good a catch it was, with many saying that De Villiers was not from this planet. 

Earlier, De Villiers had smashed 69 off 39 with the bat as RCB kept their playoff hopes alive.

Speaking after the match, Kohli gave his opinion on the catch and referred to De Villiers as 'spiderman'. 

"That was Spiderman stuff!" Kohli was quoted as saying by the official ICC website.

"You don't do that as normal human beings. I thought it was going for a six, but he pulls it out, then the jump and then the balance.

"I mean, he can do freakish things, but I am used to it now. His shots still leave me in awe but his fielding I am pretty used to and that was fun to watch."

De Villiers, meanwhile, played down the catch.

"I made it look better than it actually was," said De Villiers.

"I got into a bad position, the ball had a bit of a curve on it. The minute I took the jump, I realised a little bit of my body was outside. I just had to put that right arm out and luckily it stuck."

Read more on:    ipl  |  virat kohli  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Border: Maxwell can easily play Test cricket

2018-05-18 11:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
VIDEO/PICS: Security nabs fan who jumped fence to touch Messi WATCH: AB pulls off unbelievable catch in IPL Kohli: AB is not a normal human being WATCH: Arendse rushes to swap shirts with Messi Boks could live or die over Faf’s fortunes
Wales lose 4 players for Bok Test Bafana hold firm in latest FIFA rankings Why Kolisi is the best option to lead Boks Former Bulls loose forward joins Munster India captain Kohli says the beard stays

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 