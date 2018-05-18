Kohli: AB is not a normal human being

Cape Town - Indian captain Virat Kohli believes that his Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate, AB de Villiers, is other-worldly.

De Villiers rocked the cricketing world on Thursday with another moment of individual brilliance, this time with his fielding when he pulled off a one-handed catch on the boundary that sent the Bangalore crowd wild.

The reaction on social media told you just how good a catch it was, with many saying that De Villiers was not from this planet.

Earlier, De Villiers had smashed 69 off 39 with the bat as RCB kept their playoff hopes alive.

Speaking after the match, Kohli gave his opinion on the catch and referred to De Villiers as 'spiderman'.

"That was Spiderman stuff!" Kohli was quoted as saying by the official ICC website.

"You don't do that as normal human beings. I thought it was going for a six, but he pulls it out, then the jump and then the balance.

"I mean, he can do freakish things, but I am used to it now. His shots still leave me in awe but his fielding I am pretty used to and that was fun to watch."

De Villiers, meanwhile, played down the catch.

"I made it look better than it actually was," said De Villiers.

"I got into a bad position, the ball had a bit of a curve on it. The minute I took the jump, I realised a little bit of my body was outside. I just had to put that right arm out and luckily it stuck."