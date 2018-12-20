Kirsten, Gibbs unsuccessful in Indian women's job

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsmen Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs were unsuccessful in their application for the Indian women's head coach role.

Gibbs confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Thursday, congratulating former Indian opener WV Raman on his appointment.

The BCCI worked with an initial pool of 28 applicants for the position, which included former cricketers Dimitri Mascarenhas and Brad Hogg.

The candidates were shortlisted for the job by the ad-hoc panel which included former Indian great Kapil Dev, Anushuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy.

According to the Times of India, Kirsten was the No 1 choice, however, the South African was not keen on giving up his head coach position at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 51-year-old had coached India for three years and guided the country to their 2011 Cricket World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Gibbs managed Kuwait earlier this year to an historic win over Saudi Arabia that could see the minnow nation qualify for the 2020 ICC World T20 in Australia.

The 44-year-old has also recently coached the Rajputs to sixth place in the T10 League earlier this month.

Thanks to everyone who sent me well wishes for the interview..much appreciated?? — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 20, 2018