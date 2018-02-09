NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Kallis, Smith hit Swiss Alps for T20 ... in the snow!

2018-02-09 08:26
Cape Town - Proteas legends Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis took part in the Ice Cricket Challenge in the Swiss Alps on Thursday.

Several cricketing greats squared off for a T20 match in the resort town of St Moritz in temperatures below zero degrees.

The match was played on a frozen, snow-covered lake on an artificial turf carpet, with players using traditional cricket gear and a red ball, but wearing normal sports shoes rather than spikes.

Smith and Kallis played for the Shahid Afridi XI who defeated the Virender Sehwag XI, chasing down a 165-run target with for than four overs to spare.

England’s Owais Shah was the star of the show, scoring 74 off 34 balls for the winning team.

Following the match, Kallis took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Smith together in the snow:

A second match is scheduled for Friday.

Squads:

Shahid Afridi's Royals XI

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Nathan McCullum (New Zealand), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Monty Panesar (England), Owais Shah (England), Matt Prior (England), Aidan Andrews (Switzerland)

Virender Sehwag's Diamonds XI

Virender Sehwag (India), Zaheer Khan (India), Mohammad Kaif (India), Ajit Agarkar (India), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Michael Hussey (Australia), Andrew Symonds (Australia), Mithun Manhas (India), Ramesh Powar (India), Rohan Jain (Switzerland)

Read more on:    graeme smith  |  jacques kallis  |  cricket
