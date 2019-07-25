Jonty Rhodes eyes India fielding coach job

Cape Town - Former Proteas fan favourite Jonty Rhodes has confirmed that he has applied to be India's fielding coach.

The now 49-year-old Rhodes has not coached any team at international level but has extensive experience on the coaching staff of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the role of head coach, batting, fielding and bowling coach, as well as administrative manager.

Rhodes played 52 Tests and 254 ODIs for the Proteas and set new standards in fielding during his playing days.

The South African confirmed that he has applied for India fielding coach position, telling CricketNext: "Yes, I have applied for the position of India's new fielding coach.

"My wife and I love the country, and it has already given us so much - we have two children born in India."

A BCCI official also confirmed that Rhodes has put his name in the hat, saying: "Yes, Rhodes has applied and while it is true that he hasn't coached any international team, he has been involved with Mumbai Indians for nine seasons and, as per the eligibility criteria, you need to have worked with an IPL team for three seasons if not an international team."

All of India's current coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will be in their roles until the end of India's tour of the West Indies starting August 3, having been given a 45-day extension after the World Cup.

According to the BCCI, they don't need to re-apply for the jobs, their applications will be automatically considered.