IPL 2019 will be hosted in India, not SA

New Delhi -
The
2019 Indian Premier League will be held in India, the cricket board said
on Tuesday, quelling speculation that the Twenty20 extravaganza could be
held elsewhere owing to a clash with a general election.
The
money-spinning competition that lasts two months would be held from
March 23 with a detailed schedule to be announced later, the Board of
Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.
The announcement comes
amid widespread reports that the IPL could be moved out of the country
due to security concerns as India is to hold general elections by May.
"Based
on preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state
authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world's most
popular and competitive T20 tournament will be played in India," BCCI
said in a statement.
In 2014 when the country last held national polls, the UAE hosted the first two weeks of the IPL.
The entire 2009 edition took place in South Africa, again to avoid a clash with elections.
State
governments say providing security for the IPL is a challenge at a time
when they are preoccupied with election duty in the country of 1.25
billion people.
Top international stars, huge pay cheques and
Bollywood stars have made the IPL the biggest franchise-based Twenty20
competition in the world.
Last month, little-known Indian mystery
spinner Varun Chakravarthy hit the jackpot at the IPL auction, being
snared for $1.2 million by Kings XI Punjab.