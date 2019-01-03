IPL 2019 could yet be heading to SA shores

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun exploring
the possibility of holding the T20 competition on foreign shores, India’s Economic Times is reporting.
The tournament has already been brought forward, starting in March, to
allow players more preparation time for the World Cup in England, which
begins in May.
The new timeframe, however, means that the conclusion of the
tournament will clash with India’s Lok Sabha elections.
On the previous
two occasions this occurred, the IPL was moved - to South Africa in
2009, and in part to the UAE in 2014 - for security reasons.
According to The Economic Times, the BCCI is once again
looking at South Africa and the UAE as potential hosts, along with
England - although the latter may be unavailable due to its preparations
for the World Cup the following month.
Rahul Johri, the chief executive of the BCCI, has previously stated a
preference for keeping the IPL in India, with the eight franchises and
particularly the league’s broadcasters facing logistical challenges
should an overseas venue be chosen.
The decision will ultimately be
taken on whether the government believes it can provide adequate
security for the entire tournament while the elections are ongoing.