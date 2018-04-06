Inside job behind Newlands robbery?

Cape Town - The robbery that occurred at Newlands cricket ground last weekend may have been an inside job, Nabeal Dien, the general manager of the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA), has suggested.

It was reported earlier in the week that gun-wielding robbers raided Newlands in the early hours of last Saturday morning.



According to the WPCA, it was the third time since 2015 that the ground had been hit by robbers.



Via a press statement released on Wednesday, the WPCA said the glass doors of about 25 suites were smashed by armed robbers.



Dien spoke to Cape Talk Radio on Thursday and when probed whether an inside job was a possibility, he responded: “That’s the police’s domain. They have to see to that. But there is obviously collusion because people had to know what was inside those suites and how they look."



He added: “You have a lot of service providers coming in, especially around a Test match, where all kinds of services come in - and it’s people who come in for that period and are out again... there’s no doubt... it doesn’t need much logic to work out that there is a link there.”



Dien said up to 30 television sets were stolen, including liquor from different suites.



“Close to R100 000 worth of liquor,” he added.

