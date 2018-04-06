NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Inside job behind Newlands robbery?

2018-04-06 13:10
Nabeal Dien (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The robbery that occurred at Newlands cricket ground last weekend may have been an inside job, Nabeal Dien, the general manager of the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA), has suggested.

It was reported earlier in the week that gun-wielding robbers raided Newlands in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

According to the WPCA, it was the third time since 2015 that the ground had been hit by robbers.

Via a press statement released on Wednesday, the WPCA said the glass doors of about 25 suites were smashed by armed robbers.

Dien spoke to Cape Talk Radio on Thursday and when probed whether an inside job was a possibility, he responded: “That’s the police’s domain. They have to see to that. But there is obviously collusion because people had to know what was inside those suites and how they look."

He added: “You have a lot of service providers coming in, especially around a Test match, where all kinds of services come in - and it’s people who come in for that period and are out again... there’s no doubt... it doesn’t need much logic to work out that there is a link there.”

Dien said up to 30 television sets were stolen, including liquor from different suites.

“Close to R100 000 worth of liquor,” he added.

Read more on:    nabeal dien  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

5 things that make the IPL a success

2018-04-06 10:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sharks blow golden chance to beat Hurricanes Rivals unfairly 'slam boot' into Aussies over cheating - Warne Le Clos flies to Commonwealth Games gold Injured Rabada ruled out for 3 months Super Rugby: Weekend teams
Ronan O'Gara chats to Sport24 Inside job behind Newlands robbery? Hampshire secure Steyn as overseas pro SA's top young gun Harris ends 6-month slump 5 things that make the IPL a success

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 