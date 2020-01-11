NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

ICC abandons 2 matches after death of Omani Sultan

2020-01-11 19:58
ICC logo (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Saturday's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 ODIs between Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and Sunday's match between Oman and Namibia have both been abandoned due to the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Oman and therefore the matches will not go ahead as scheduled.

The UAE and Namibia teams are unable to extend their scheduled Itineraries, and as a result the two ODIs will not be played.

A decision on whether the matches can be rescheduled to another window in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 schedule will be considered in consultation with the participating teams in due course.

Teams will not be awarded points and the League 2 table will reflect matches played only.

The ICC has sent its condolences to the Omani people at this time.

- ICC Media

Read more on:    icc  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Schalk Brits: Future of SA rugby lies in Europe How cricket's cruelty smacked Quinny in gut What does Malan breakthrough mean for Markram? Sharks lose to Pukke before thumping Russia Paterson in line for Proteas debut in Port Elizabeth
Bulls destroy Tuks in warm-up matches Sharks lose to Pukke before thumping Russia How cricket's cruelty smacked Quinny in gut Anderson a dangerous floater at Australian Open Visa delays Tongan centre's arrival at Bulls

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 