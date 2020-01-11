ICC abandons 2 matches after death of Omani Sultan

Cape Town - Saturday's ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 ODIs between Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and Sunday's match between Oman and Namibia have both been abandoned due to the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Oman and therefore the matches will not go ahead as scheduled.

The UAE and Namibia teams are unable to extend their scheduled Itineraries, and as a result the two ODIs will not be played.

A decision on whether the matches can be rescheduled to another window in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 schedule will be considered in consultation with the participating teams in due course.

Teams will not be awarded points and the League 2 table will reflect matches played only.

The ICC has sent its condolences to the Omani people at this time.

- ICC Media