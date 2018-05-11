Highveld Lions set for name change

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Cricket Board (GCB) has announced that the Highveld Lions will undergo a name change and be known as the Central Gauteng Lions in future.

The renaming process was a directive from the Department of Sport and Recreation following the National Sports Indaba where CSA was tasked to ensure that all its affiliates align with the geopolitical demarcation of their provinces.

One of the consequences was that the GCB had to change its name as it does not represent the whole Gauteng Province.

"We utilised this process to ensure that we remain current in the mind of fans. We invested heavily in brand research over the past two years and our public stakeholders have responded with their resounding support of the Lions and the brand that this franchise represents," Greg Fredericks, CEO of the Central Gauteng Lions, said.

"We have always been the Lions family and now our logo and name will show that as well. We look forward to an even more passionate, cohesive and engaged cricket community."



The GCB have also developed a new logo for the franchise.