Gibbs lands T10 League coaching gig

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Herschelle Gibbs been named coach for the T10 League franchise, the Rajasthani Heroes.



Gibbs, who is currently the national cricket coach of Kuwait, will manage the re-branded Rajasthani Heroes, who were previously known as Team Sri Lanka last year.

The teams competing in the 2018 T10 League in the United Arab Emirates are the Bengal Tigers, Karachians Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Pakhtoon Team, Punjabi Legends, Rajasthani Heroes and last year's winners the Kerala Kings.

Eight teams will play 10-over matches over the course of 10 days in December.

Earlier this month, Kuwait defeated Saudi Arabia by five runs to claim the third qualification spot from the western subregion to progress to the ICC World Twenty20 Asia Finals along with UAE and Qatar.

Gibbs managed Kuwait to an historic win that could see Kuwait qualify for the 2020 ICC World T20 in Australia.

Gibbs played in 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20 internationals for the Proteas between 1996 and 2010.