NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Gibbs lands Bangladesh T20 coaching gig

2019-11-30 14:18
Herschelle Gibbs (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the head coach of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side, Sylhet Thunder.

Gibbs confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing that his main objective is to become a regular coach in T20 cricket.

Gibbs has experience of coaching teams in Afghanistan's domestic T20 league and Kuwait's national squad.

The 45-year-old will guide West Indian Sheldon Cottrell, Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis and some Bangladeshi young talents like Mosaddek Hossain and Nayeem Hasan.

Former Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson is also involved in this season's BPL, working as head coach of the Comilla Warriors.

The Bangladesh Premier League will start on December 11.

Gibbs played in 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20 internationals for the Proteas between 1996 and 2010.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eddie Jones on THAT eight-day Stormers stint Springbok legend ‘spiritually strong’ in cancer battle EXCLUSIVE: Boks’ close-out of RWC final … through Eddie’s eyes WATCH | Eben Etzebeth touches down in Toulon PICTURES | Springbok RG Snyman honeymoons in Mozambique
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 