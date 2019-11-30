Gibbs lands Bangladesh T20 coaching gig

Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Herschelle Gibbs has been appointed as the head coach of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side, Sylhet Thunder.

Gibbs confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing that his main objective is to become a regular coach in T20 cricket.

Gibbs has experience of coaching teams in Afghanistan's domestic T20 league and Kuwait's national squad.

The 45-year-old will guide West Indian Sheldon Cottrell, Sri Lanka's Jeevan Mendis and some Bangladeshi young talents like Mosaddek Hossain and Nayeem Hasan.

Former Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson is also involved in this season's BPL, working as head coach of the Comilla Warriors.

The Bangladesh Premier League will start on December 11.

Gibbs played in 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20 internationals for the Proteas between 1996 and 2010.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler