Former Proteas seamer to play ODI cricket - for USA

Cape Town - Former Proteas seamer Rusty Theron has been picked in the USA's squad for their first ever home one-day international (ODI) series.

According to USA Cricket's official website, the series starts on September 13 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

USA will play a total of four matches with two games each against Papua New Guinea and Namibia as part of the new ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (WCL2).

Theron, who played four ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa between 2010 and 2012, currently plays for the Potomac Cricket Club in the Washington Cricket League.

The 34-year-old previously represented local side the Warriors, Indian Premier League outfits Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab and the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

"Team USA is excited about beginning its involvement in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 competition and to the hosting of official ODI matches in the United States for the first time ever," said USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins.

"One-Day cricket is an important format of the sport and one in which Team USA has made great progress over the past few years. We are thrilled to be part of this series of highly competitive matches and the players are eagerly anticipating building on that recent progress and testing themselves in ODI competition with Namibia and PNG as all three teams embark on their first steps towards qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."

The matches will be the first ever official ODI matches on American soil after the Americans gained ODI status at WCL2 in Namibia in April.



USA squad:



Saurabh Netravalkar (C - Marin 1, Northern California Cricket Association)

Steven Taylor (VC - Sheffield Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Karima Gore (Antigua/USA)

Elmore Hutchinson (Caribbean CC, Southern California Cricket Association)

Aaron Jones (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Nosthush Kenjige (Atlantis Cricket Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Jaskaran Malhotra (Triggers Cricket Club, Houston Cricket League)

Xavier Marshall (Villagers Athletic Sports Club, New York Metropolitan Cricket League)

Monank Patel (Freedom Cricket Club, Cricket League of New Jersey)

Nisarg Patel (Vijayta Cricket Club, Southern California Cricket Association)

Sagar Patel (Indian Lions, ArkTenn Cricket League)

Timil Patel (Vijayta Cricket Club, Southern California Cricket Association)

Jasdeep Singh (Smashers Cricket Club, Cricket League of New Jersey)

Rusty Theron (Potomac Cricket Club, Washington Cricket League)

Compiled by Herman Mostert