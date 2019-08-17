Former Proteas coach takes charge of Bangladesh

Cape Town - The Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed South African Russell Domingo as the head coach of the national team on a two-year contract.



According to the ICC's official website, Domingo will arrive in the country on 21 August to take charge of the team.

The former Proteas coach takes over from Steve Rhodes, who had his tenure cut short after Bangladesh failed to reach the heights they expected in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.



Domingo, 44, has no experience playing first-class cricket, but gained a reputation as a coach from an early age. He has been at the helm of South Africa's under-19 and senior teams, and was in charge when they reached the semi-finals of the World T20 2014 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015.



"We have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy," BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a statement. "He has a clear idea of what is required to take the team forward.”



Domingo said his focus would be on developing the next generation of players from the country.

"I have followed Bangladesh's progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of.



"I look forward to continuing the ongoing development of current players whilst also looking towards the future and developing some new bright stars from within the talent pool of Bangladesh cricket."

