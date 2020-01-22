NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Former Proteas coach Gibson joins Bangladesh

2020-01-22 07:27
Ottis Gibson
Ottis Gibson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Dhaka - Bangladesh have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new pace bowling coach, replacing South African Charl Langeveldt who resigned in December.

The 50-year old former West Indies fast bowler signed a two-year agreement, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement late Tuesday.

Gibson, who has enjoyed two successful stints as bowling coach with England and has served as head coach of the West Indies and South Africa, will join the squad for the Pakistan tour which begins in Lahore on Friday.

"He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

"I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh team's coaching group."

Gibson has also worked with Bangladesh Premier League side Cumilla Warriors.

Bangladesh were due to depart on Wednesday evening for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24-27.

They will return to Pakistan in February for the first of two Tests. The second will be in April, and two days before that they will play a one-day international.

Several coaching staff, including spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori, batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook have refused to tour Pakistan along with senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim on safety grounds.

Read more on:    bangladesh  |  ottis gibson  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas: 5 selections to consider for Wanderers Test De Kock replaces Du Plessis as Proteas ODI captain Rabada: I've let the team and myself down Bulls to lure Bok prop away from Saracens? Sharks backline: As potent as ANY in 2020?
Proteas: Their schoolboy error in PE SA's Harris suffers early Australian Open exit Bulls to lure Bok prop away from Saracens? Stormers young guns impress Dobson Nadal insists beating Federer's 20 Slams not important

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 