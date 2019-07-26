Faf to join Steyn, Tahir in star-studded Euro T20

Cape Town - Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis will be competing in the Euro T20 Slam and will join the franchise, Belfast Titans.

The inaugural tournament will be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30 - September 22.

Other big-name players include Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan, Rashid Khan and Luke Ronchi.

Du Plessis was picked by the Belfast Titans as a supplementary player one week after the draft of the league, which took place in London last week.

Du Plessis will be playing alongside marquee player and former team-mates JP Duminy and Colin Ingram.

Franchise owner Vilas R G Desai told the tournament's website: "We are extremely delighted to have South African skipper Faf Du Plessis as part of our team. We are all aware of his exploits as a destructive T20 batsman and we hope that he will take Belfast Titans to the title."

Du Plessis will not be available for the entire tournament as the Proteas will embark on a tour to India in September and October.

South African players participating in the 2019 Euro T20 Slam:

Amsterdam Knights

Imran Tahir

Roelof van der Merwe

Belfast Titans

JP Duminy

Faf du Plessis

Colin Ingram

Dublin Chiefs

Robert Frylinck

Corbin Bosch

Edinburgh Rocks

Tabraiz Shamsi

Dwaine Pretorius

Glasgow Giants

Dale Steyn

Heinrich Klaasen

JJ Smuts

Rotterdam Rhinos

Hardus Viljoen