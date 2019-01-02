EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Arthur chats to Sport24

Cape Town - In an exclusive
interview, Pakistan coach MICKEY ARTHUR
addresses allegations of discord in the camp, offers his take on the state of
South African cricket and looks ahead to the Test at Newlands.
Sport24 asked: How would you sum up your
time in charge of Pakistan?
Mickey Arthur: I assumed the Pakistan
head coaching position in 2016 and, in terms of my experiences thus far, the
first word that comes to mind is exhilarating. My time at the helm has been
fantastic and a journey that I have really enjoyed. My family and I are still
based in Perth and as a consequence we do a helluva lot of travelling. However,
I wouldn’t have it any other way because it’s crucial to have that core family
unit together. When you are travelling around the world, that is very crucial.
My wife Yvette and my daughters Ashton, Brooke and Kristin have all been very
supportive of my journey and I’m indebted to them that they have let me do this
job... I have been working with some fantastic players in a country that is so
passionate about cricket. Pakistan is a great team to be a part of and to see
the emergence of young players is exciting. Giving some of them the opportunity
to perform has been great. Shaheen Afridi is going to be fantastic. There are
also guys you probably haven’t seen like Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar
Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. We have so many young cricketers that are going to make
a real contribution to Pakistan cricket going forward. In terms of fully
embracing the coaching position with Pakistan, the one thing I learned from the
Australian job was that culturally you have to adapt everywhere. People think
that South Africa and Australia are culturally similar but, having worked in
both environments, I found that theory to be untrue. When I took charge of
Pakistan, I stopped and had a look from the outside before making any
judgements calls. I got used to the culture because I think that is so
important. For you to move a team forward as a coach, you have to understand
the culture. In terms of taking learnings from Gary Kirsten’s success with
India, I think we were at different points when we took over in our respective coaching
roles. I had a little look at that as a case study, but I think we were both at
different points of our development. When Gary assumed the reins, the Indian
team was very well-set and established, whereas this Pakistani side is a very young
outfit moving forward.
Sport24 asked: How would you assess the
current mood in the camp?
Mickey Arthur: A lot of the reports
have been absolutely sensationalised. It was a normal debrief like we usually
do, but the fact is that I was annoyed because I felt that we were an hour away
from dominating a Test match after being in a dominant position at tea on the
second day. It was disappointing that we didn’t grab that opportunity and run
with it. As head coach, I try to give clear role clarity, instil structure and
create an environment in which players can excel. That has always been my
stance here and these young players just want to get better and better. It’s
about cultivating a high-performance environment where mediocrity is not
accepted. (Arthur allegedly had a heated argument with senior playing personnel
and purportedly threw objects in the dressing room). I want to win every game
that my players are involved in and, as a result, I am very emotionally
attached to everything. Emotions boiled over for me a little bit during the
first Test. (Arthur confronted the TV umpire and has since received an official
warning and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the
third day’s play in the first Test). Going forward, I suppose I have to channel
my emotions in the right direction. I was emotional as a player and that has
not changed as a coach – in fact I think it has probably got worse. But it was
a hard and honest chat I had with the players. I am just upfront and honest and
that is how I have always been. In terms of my personal development, I think I
am a far better coach now than I was. I was talking to Graeme Smith the other
day and we discussed how we evolved. We made a lot of mistakes along the way, but
we found out how to evolve as leaders together. Graeme went on to achieve great
heights with South Africa and I would like to think that I am now a far better
coach than I ever was.
Sport24 asked: Is there friendly fire
between you and Ottis Gibson?
Mickey Arthur: Myself and Ottis were
team-mates at Griqualand West and we played 13 domestic matches together. As the
opposing head coaches, there is plenty of friendly fire between us. We have
already shared a meal and have sat down and caught up. I am so happy to see
Ottis coaching South Africa and doing so well. He is a fantastic coach and a
great person, so to see what he is doing with South Africa, and I watch it
closely, is great. In terms of the landscape of South African cricket, we
played against an invitational team prior to the first Test and there were some
helluva good players there. South Africa seems to be producing some very good
players and the Proteas team is very well led by Faf du Plessis. South African
cricket looks fairly healthy to me. I don’t know what it’s like at the core, because
I am no longer in the system, but from the outside it looks healthy. South
Africa have gone pretty well with their cricket at the moment. The functioning
of their team is not for me to worry about, but from the outside they look like
pretty well established as a team. However, I think South Africa’s ranking of third
in the Test arena is probably a fair assessment at the moment. In order to
attain the number one spot, you have to win consistently outside of your own
country. I think that is the key to getting to number one and claiming the Test
Championship mace.
Sport24 asked: Your outlook ahead of the
2019 Cricket World Cup?
Mickey Arthur: I reckon there are
probably eight teams out of 10 that are in with a shout to win it, which is
going to make the World Cup a fascinating event. South Africa will be one of the
teams to challenge for the World Cup trophy in the UK and so will we. Our
objective is to win it. We have done well in the shorter formats and our
white-ball cricket is fairly good at the moment and I am quite comfortable with
it. We have got a good core team and players that know their roles very well
and perform them. Us winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy was built around
allowing guys to go out and express themselves. We will employ the same
approach this time. In terms of my management team, we have a great group of
guys and the coaching staff is very cross-spectrum. We have some characters
from the North Pole and others from the South Pole so to speak. That is what
makes the coaching team tick. Everybody has got an opinion and we challenge
each other constantly and that makes for a very good coaching environment. (The
batting coaching, Grant Flower, is from Zimbabwe, bowling coach, Azhar Mahmood,
is from Pakistan and fielding coach, Grant Bradburn, is from New Zealand). In terms of my contract, I am with
Pakistan until the end of the 2019 World Cup, but who knows what will happen
after that. I am really enjoying my time with the team. In terms of where I see
myself in five years, I honestly don’t know because things change so quickly in
this game.
Sport24 asked: How would you assess your
current Test outfit?
Mickey Arthur: We are currently ranked
seventh in the world and there is massive room for improvement for us. The
reality is that that is where we sit at the moment. We have lost a lot of core
senior players, so we are a Test side that is developing at the moment. But we
are not happy with that and I’m hoping that within the next year or two we can
get ourselves where we need to be and that’s right at the top. It was a
difficult opening Test for us at Centurion and in conditions that were really
tough and very alien for our players. However, I think they have handled
themselves well. They team has prepared well and we are ready to go for the
second Test (which gets underway at Newlands
on Thursday morning) and the players are fast getting used to the local playing
conditions.
Sport24 asked: Who would be your dream
dinner guests?
Mickey Arthur: If I could invite three
dream dinner guests, it would be Roger Federer, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Donald
Trump. Federer without a doubt inspires me in terms of a sporting context.
Hopkins is one of my favourite actors and was brilliant in The Silence of the
Lambs alongside Jodie Foster. Last but not least, Trump would get invited as he
would provide the evening’s entertainment.
