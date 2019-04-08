NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Ex-Proteas women's cricketer and daughter die in crash

2019-04-08 06:49
Related Links

Johannesburg - Former South Africa Women's World Cup cricketer Elriesa Theunissen-Fourie and her child were killed in a car crash this weekend, police confirmed on Sunday.

The fatal accident occurred in the northwestern mining town of Stilfontein, a police spokesperson told AFP.

All-rounder Theunissen-Fourie, 25, represented South Africa in four internationals - three ODIs and one Twenty20 - and was part of the 2013 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup squad.

"This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of that word," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Thabang Moroe. "This is devastating news for all of us.

"Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a national player and in the work she did at grassroots level.

"On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, her family, friends and all her cricketing colleagues."

Theunissen-Fourie's last match for South Africa came in an ODI against Bangladesh Women in September 2013. She made her ODI debut during the 2013 World Cup - against Sri Lanka Women in Cuttack.

In domestic cricket, Theunissen-Fourie played for the North West Dragons. She was known to be very active at the grassroots level and coached at the local community hub until she opted for a maternity leave ahead of the birth of her first child.

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  elriesa theunissen-fourie  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Double death tragedy mars SA Ironman Bulls were too blasé ... on field and off Frustration for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong Poor discipline costs Blitzboks against Argentina Blitzboks crash out of Hong Kong Sevens after QF loss
Now ... can Sharks sustain that sparkle? Folau breaks Super Rugby all-time try record PSL verdict to cost Sundowns the title? Darren Keet chats to Sport24 Maradona to leave Dorados over 'referee bias'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Vidic on his partnership with Rio Ferdinand
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 