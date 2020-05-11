NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Ewie Cronje, father of Hansie Cronje, dies

2020-05-11 15:34
Ewie Cronje (@DONCRICKET)
Ewie Cronje, former President of the Free State Cricket Union and father of ex-Proteas captain Hansie Cronje, died on Monday afternoon.

Ewie Cronje's son Frans confirmed the news, writing on social media: My dad went to be with Lord at 2:05 pm this afternoon. He was at peace and we are so thankful for the full life he had and wonderful dad that he was. From my mom, my sister and me, thank you so much for all the wonderful messages of the last few months. We will not be able to answer phone calls today, but will read every Whats App and other message. With much love...

(We decided, due to Covid 19 not to have any funeral at this stage. We will notify friends and family of any future arrangements.)

Ewie Cronje was widely respected as an administrator and SuperSport Afrikaans commentator and tributes poured in as news of his death spread.

Cronje, who had been battling illness since early in 2020, is survived by his wife San-Marie, son Frans and daughter Hester Parsons.

Hansie Cronje tragically lost his life at age 32 in a plane crash in June 2002.

Read more on:    ewie cronje  |  cricket

 

