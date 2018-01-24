England's changes drive ODI success

London - England batsman Jonny Bairstow is thrilled with the way the
team has bounced back after the Ashes loss to win the ODI series in Australia.
Bairstow feels that the players coming into the ODI squad
helped those who suffered Ashes humiliation to bounce back and regain their
confidence.
Speaking from Adelaide Bairstow said: "The way the
players in the Test squad bounce back I think it's a case of about 10 guys that
came in and 10 guys that went out so, you get to catch up with a different
group of players, some who have been to Bangladesh, some who were hoping to go
to South Africa and some that have been away on holiday.
"There's a whole different group of players that are
coming together so it's quite easy to bounce back in that regard and I think
it's also something that when the lads come together for the one day side, the
momentum that we've had over the last eighteen months to two years and the
belief in this squad has moving forward is something that is a main drive for
us and hopefully it brings a lot of success in the near future."
Bairstow has enjoyed the freedom of not keeping wicket and
also opening the batting in the shorter format.
He added: "Playing in the ODI side is slightly
different than my role in the Test team, so being able to open the batting and
play with a little more freedom and really set up the innings later on for our
explosive batsmen coming in down the order has been really good fun.
"The way the boys have bowled, especially in that last
game, really showed the strength in depth and character.
"Obviously to have Liam Plunkett go down really on
after like 1.4 overs and the way [Joe] Rooty stepped up and those combined 10
overs went for like 56, so it's something that really shows the character of
the side at the moment."
England lead the five match ODI series by 3-0 with two
matches to play in Adelaide and Perth.