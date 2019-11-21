NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

England legend picks SA duo in best ever XI

2019-11-21 21:00
Darren Gough
Darren Gough (PA)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former England bowler Darren Gough has named his best-ever cricket XI with former South African legends Jacques Kallis and Allan Donald selected.

Gough revealed his all-time XI on the Lord's Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned.

The Englishman named the usual suspects, which included Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne, who regularly make such lists.

Former Proteas legend Kallis slotted in at No 5 on Gough's list.

"... That elegant flick off his legs, the best all-rounder I've ever played against by a long shot," said Gough.

Kallis, who retired from international cricket in 2014, played 166 Tests for South Africa scoring 13 289 runs and taking 292 wickets in the process.

Donald came in at No 9 on the Englishman's list with the Gough revealing that the South African "scared me to death when I used to go and bat against him."

Donald retired from international cricket in 2003 and played 72 Tests for South Africa, taking 330 wickets at average of 22.25.

Gough played 58 Tests, 159 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England between 1994-2006 before retiring from the game in 2008.

He is currently working with the England team as their fast-bowling consultant for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Darren Gough's all-time XI:

Martin Crowe (New Zealand), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Brian Lara (West Indies), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Steve Waugh (Australia - captain), Adam Gilchrist (Australia - wicketkeeper), Shane Warne (Australia), Allan Donald (South Africa), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
James Dalton: I'm proud to be a Springbok again Faf pokes fun at English club team-mate Barbarians too strong for gallant Brazil FEEL GOOD | Kolisi invites schoolboy who cried in appreciation over signed boots to awards night PICTURES | Springbok giant RG Snyman ties the knot!
'Soft' Bok July roster may suit Rassie fine, thanks Dalton: 2021 Lions tour will be a blockbuster SA Rugby boss on turnaround: 2016 was our darkest period Former Lions prop battling cancer Federer still can't put a date on retirement

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 