England legend picks SA duo in best ever XI

Cape Town - Former England bowler Darren Gough has named his best-ever cricket XI with former South African legends Jacques Kallis and Allan Donald selected.

Gough revealed his all-time XI on the Lord's Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned.

The Englishman named the usual suspects, which included Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne, who regularly make such lists.

Former Proteas legend Kallis slotted in at No 5 on Gough's list.

"... That elegant flick off his legs, the best all-rounder I've ever played against by a long shot," said Gough.

Kallis, who retired from international cricket in 2014, played 166 Tests for South Africa scoring 13 289 runs and taking 292 wickets in the process.

Donald came in at No 9 on the Englishman's list with the Gough revealing that the South African "scared me to death when I used to go and bat against him."

Donald retired from international cricket in 2003 and played 72 Tests for South Africa, taking 330 wickets at average of 22.25.

Gough played 58 Tests, 159 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England between 1994-2006 before retiring from the game in 2008.



He is currently working with the England team as their fast-bowling consultant for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Darren Gough's all-time XI:

Martin Crowe (New Zealand), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Brian Lara (West Indies), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Steve Waugh (Australia - captain), Adam Gilchrist (Australia - wicketkeeper), Shane Warne (Australia), Allan Donald (South Africa), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Waqar Younis (Pakistan)



- Compiled by Lynn Butler